The Marshall County Courts have issued an order directing those who have court hearings scheduled how to respond during the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Please understand that as new information is made available, response efforts may change. Currently court is still in session.
Do not enter if you have:
- Visited China, Iran, South Korea, and European countries, or other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the last 14 days;
- Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries in the last 14 days;
- Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
- Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency;
- Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnoses with COVID-19; or
- A fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
If you have answered YES to and you have a court hearing scheduled for today, check with the court security inside this door or phone the court in which you are to appear, to receive a new court date.
- Marshall Circuit Court: 574-935-8780
- Marshall Superior Court No. 1: 574-935-8740
- Marshall Superior Court No. 2: 574-935-8760
- Marshall County Clerk: 574-936-8922
- Marshall County Community Corrections: 574-935-8782
When you call the court, you must provide the following information:
- Cause Number (13 to 17 digit number)
- Name
- Address
- DOB
- Phone number (for text messages)
- Email address (for notification of new hearing date)
You will be given a new date and time for your hearing.
Failure to comply with this order could result in a warrant issued for your arrest.
Court security officers may deny entrance to individuals attempting to enter in violation of these protocols.
The court order filed March 17, 2020 and is being displayed in the door as you enter the Court House.