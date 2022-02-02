PLYMOUTH — Zachary Brown was due February 21, 2020. He was quite early when he arrived on 02-02-2020, which is a palindrome.
Not only was he born early, but according to his mother BreeAnn said he wasn’t quite planned.
But if you ask his parents it was perfect timing. He not only shares a birthday with his father Ryan, but this year he turned two years old on 02-02-2022.
His mother BreeAnn said that boys are rare for the family. She has a sister. Ryan has a sister. Together they had a daughter, RyleeAnn, who is Zachary’s big sister. “He is spoiled as the only grandson in the family.”
Ryan had only one boy cousin who was like a brother to him. Zack Vest was in a tragic accident with his own son, Zane, who was only a few years old. Zachary was named in his honor.
Join us here at the Pilot News in wishing Zachary a beautiful birthday!