Xaver earns certified designation

Jeanine Xaver, CMC of the City of Plymouth, has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC), which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc.

IIMC grants the CMC designation only to those municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements; and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state, according to a news release announcing the designation.

