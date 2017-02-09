Wythougan Valley updates, listens to crowd on future of Rees Theater
It was standing room only at the Wild Rose Moon Thursday, Feb. 2 as the Wythougan Valley Preservation Council held its community conversation on preservation. The meeting discussed the council’s role in preserving historic landmarks and sites throughout the area, but the main focus was on the Rees Theater, located in downtown Plymouth.
Kurt Garner, Wythougan Valley Preservation board president opened the meeting and gave a brief background and snapshot of preservation within the county. The group was established in 1999. The group is membership based and has a board comprised of members from all the townships in the county. Some of the sites that were highlighted by Garner include the LaPorte Street Footbridge in Plymouth, the Depot in Bremen, the Bourbon Town Hall/Fire Department, and the relocation of the Garn House.
