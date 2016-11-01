Wythougan Valley Preservation Council recognizes Bicentennial Barns

Recognized at the Wythougan Valley Preservation Council meeting were the five Marshall County Indiana Bicentennial Barn award recipients. The Indiana Barn Foundation and Bicentennial Barn Committee selected 200 Indiana barns to serve as “Bicentennial Barns” in the state. Marshall County is represented by five and they are owned by Robin Roberts – Center Township, Don & Christine Kitch – Bourbon Township, Naomi Wagley Enamorado – German Township, Marc & Judi Weissert – German Township, and Kurt & Christine Garner – North Township, the site of the annual meeting. Todd Zeiger, Director of Indiana Landmarks Northern Regional Office and RT Henke, Marshall County Coordinator for the Indiana Barn Foundation, spoke briefly about the importance of preserving these symbols of agricultural heritage.