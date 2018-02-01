WRM Radio Hour featuring International Folk Artist John Gorka to premiere this weekend

John Gorka, international folk artist, will appear on The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour at noon on WTCA 1050 AM/105 FM and then in Prime Time on Monday at 9 p.m. on WVPE 88.1 FM. Gorka has appeared on Austin City Limits and Prairie Home Companion and regularly performs in Europe and across North America. He is well known for his beautiful songwriting and his distinctive baritone voice. Also on the program is Indiana native Tim Pike performing an original and heartfelt song, “Lovely.”