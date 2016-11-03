Wizard of Oz on stage at PHS

The 37th Annual Fall Children’s Show is taking place this weekend. The Plymouth High School (PHS) Theatre Department will be performing “The Wizard of Oz.” The show is open to the public and is suitable for children of all ages.

There will be four show times this weekend beginning Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. The second showing will be a matinee on Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by another showing that day at 6:30 p.m. The last show time will be Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

The performance is directed by Jane Faulstich and Regina Warren. The cast and crew consist of all PHS students. There are two different casts, the Red and the White casts, that each perform twice this weekend. The first two performances are done by the Red cast and the last two performances are done by the White cast.