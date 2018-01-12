Winter weather. returns, closing schools and creating traffic delays
Friday, January 12, 2018
Plymouth, IN
A mix of freezing rain and snow moving across Indiana slowed traffic and prompted all area school districts to cancel classes.
National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Marshall County until 1 pm today.
Snow and sleet accumulations will make roads hazardous. Be prepared for reduced visibility at times and slick and hazardous snow covered roads. Use caution while driving.
A weather watch indicates the potential for severe or damaging weather conditions.
