Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Marshall Co. from 6 p.m. through 3 a.m. Feb. 6

National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas of Northern Indiana which includes Marshall County.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect beginning at 6 p.m. (EST) tonight through 3 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Total snow accumulations of two to four in. are possible.

Marshall County Emergency Management Agency advises that motorist should be prepared for reduced visibility and slippery road conditions.

Allow extra time to reach your destination and give yourself plenty of stopping distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.