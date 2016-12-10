National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Marshall County from 9pm EST this evenig until 4am EST Monday.

Extended period of light snow will impact the advisory area starting this evening and continuing into Sunday night. Heaviest snowfall is currently expected north of US 6 where 6 to 9 inches os snow may fall over a roughly 36 hour period. Locations south of US 6 lesser amounts as temperatures warm to near or just above freezing...allowing for some melting as well as potential of a rain/snow mixture at times. Generally 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible between US 30 and US 6.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilites. Use caution when driving.