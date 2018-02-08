A winter storm watch remains in effect for Marshall County, beginning at 9 p.m. EST today, according to Marshall County Emergency Management.

Snow should begin to fall around 10 p.m.

The peak time for this event will be between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday. Accumulations of 8-12 inches are possible north of U.S. 30 and between 6-8 inches south of U.S. 30., according to emergency management.

This will be a heavy wet snow which will make for hazardous driving conditions, difficult to shovel, and could lead to isolated power outages.

Another system snow will come through on Saturday morning and last through Saturday afternoon adding up to 3 more inches of snow.

Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

