A winter storm watch is in effect Thursday night through Friday evening

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Accumulating snow is expected again Thursday night into Friday night

especially north of S.R. 6.

Several inches of additional snowfall — potentially 5 to 9 inches — is likely.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning and afternoon commutes on Friday.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.