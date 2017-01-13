Wild Rose Moon brings open mic night, creative performances to downtown Plymouth
David M. Palmer
Friday, January 13, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Open mics and open minds
PLYMOUTH—In a general sense, the term “open mic night” conjures up images of young men and women sitting on lone barstools in coffeehouses, strumming airy tunes on acoustic guitar while patrons chat and sip lattes. But Wild Rose Moon is seeking to make “open mic night” a literal term, offering artists of all natures and from all areas the chance to hit the stage and perform whatever is in their wheelhouse before a captive audience. Open mic nights run on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 7-9 p.m. at Wild Rose Moon in downtown Plymouth.
