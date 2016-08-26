Week in Review

Memorial ride held Saturday

The Chain Breakers Motorcycle Ministry held its first motorcycle ride Saturday.

John Glenn Schools review transfer student numbers

John Glenn School Corporation (JGSC) Superintendent Richard Reese announced at their August School Board meeting that the corporation has 376 transfer students, 87 of those are new students for the 2016-2017.

Media Night to take Lincoln Junior High by storm

Students at Lincoln Junior High will soon have another opportunity to show off their communication skills as “Media Night” is coming around once again.

Common Council addresses dispatch dues, Boys and Girls Club

The Plymouth Common Council met in regular session on Monday, discussing matters concerning Marshall County Police Dispatch as well as prospective changes to the Marshall County Boys and Girls Club.

Bourbon DI team holds sign-up

Community Destination Imagination (DI) held its sign-up for new and returning members at Bourbon Park on Monday.

Bicentennial quilt mural gets permanent home, name

The Marshall County Museum now has a new touch of set dressing thanks to the efforts of the Marshall County Barn Quilt Trail.

Marmon descendant, Indy Speedway president detail local connections to first Indy 500 winner

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Culver Public Library Saturday for a close look at the connections between the Culver-Lake Maxinkuckee area and the history of the Marmon automobile, one of which won the first Indy 500 in 1911.

Informational meeting for MSSO Sept. 20

The Marshall-Starke Special Olympics (MSSO) is holding an informational meeting for anyone interested in becoming involved with the group.

People’s University registration begins Monday

Registration for the People’s University of Marshall County begins Monday, Aug. 29.

New aquatic center plans are moving along swimmingly

A new aquatic center is in the works for Plymouth, with hopes that a world-class swimming facility will make the city a go-to destination.

Stewart entertains at Newton Center

Newton Center was abuzz Thursday night, with a small crowd anxiously awaiting the entrance of the man of the night, race car driver Tony Stewart.

Harker emphasizes storytelling at LJH

The first Lincoln Junior High (LJH) School Media Night of the 2016-17 was held Wednesday.