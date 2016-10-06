Weedling sentenced

Shane Weedling was sentenced on Thursday for the 2015 death of two-year old Serenity Wilson.

Weedling, who plead guilty to the charge of murder in September, was sentenced to 65 years in prison in Marshall County Superior Court by Judge Robert Bowen. Weedling's sentence is the maximum available sentence for his crime.

Wilson's mother, Krysti Lavanway, plead guilty in December, 2015 and was sentenced to 37 years in prison for neglect of a dependent.