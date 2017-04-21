Webster Warriors earn first place traveling trophy in this year’s JA Achieve-A-Bowl

Webster Elementary School fundraising effort this year won the Warriors the right to display the Marshall County Junior Achievement traveling bowling pin trophy at Webster until next year.

The Webster Warriors raised over $1200 and came in first place for donations collected out of all of the teams that participated in this year’s annual Junior Achievement Achieve-A-Bowl fundraiser event.

Webster staff and students received the news and the trophy at Tuesday night’s annual Junior Achievement Achieve-A-Bowl event that was held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Quick’s Lanes in Plymouth.