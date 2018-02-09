A 'Watch' level travel advisory is in place for Marshall County Feb. 9

A "Watch" level travel advisory has been implemented for Marshall County. This means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a "Watch" level travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.

Marshall County Highway is reporting extremely hazardous road conditions especially in the north part of the county. If you must be out, use extreme caution. There have been numerous slide offs.