Warming center set up in Plymouth

Due to freezing temperatures, the City of Plymouth will be offering a warm place for residents that need it, city officials announced Wednesday.

Residents in need of a warm place to be during these frigid temperatures, please call the Plymouth Police Department central dispatch at 574-936-2126 and they will have a Plymouth police officer meet you at the Webster Recreation Center at 110 Webster Ave.

This warming center will be available through Tuesday, Jan. 2.

The National Weather Service is predicting frigid temperatures through the next week.

High temperatures during the day are expected to be in the single or double digits, peaking with a high of 18 on Friday.

Low temperatures are expected to be in the single digits, bottoming with a low of about -1 Monday night.

Wind chill values will be a hazard, according to the weather service. Wind chill values will be -5 to -15 tonight.