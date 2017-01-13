Walorski votes to repeal Affordable Care Act

The House of Representatives today passed the Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 Budget Resolution (S. Con. Res. 3) by a vote of 227 to 198. The resolution, which earlier this week passed the Senate, is the first step in the process of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Congress next will begin the reconciliation process, which allows the legislation to pass both the House and Senate with a simple majority, getting the bill to the new president’s desk more quickly. Congresswoman Walorski recently was appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee, which will play a central role in working out details of the reconciliation package, giving her a seat at the table in the repeal and replacement process.