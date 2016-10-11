Viking Paper receives seven year personal and real property tax abatement

Viking Paper Corporation, a leader in the corrugated box industry, has recently announced plans to invest approximately $1.51 million in the purchase and installation of new machinery, and $2.06 million in a building expansion that includes the addition of a rail spur and new loading docks. This expansion will double production line speed, assist in the development and rollout of a new product line, and strengthen the local economy. Viking Paper is noteworthy for its patented process in producing wax alternative corrugated sheets.

This expansion is supported by a seven year personal and real property tax abatement, which was approved by the Plymouth City Council at a public hearing last night. This hearing was the second part in a two-step tax abatement process, the first of which took place September 26th when the Council designated the location as an economic revitalization area.