Veterans honored at Miller’s

Veterans living at Miller’s Assisted Living Facility in Plymouth were recently honored by the staff of Kindred Hospice of Rochester. Also participating in the ceremony was Plymouth VFW Quartermaster, Rowland Leech.

Teri White of Kindred played the piano as the Veterans arrived in the Main Lobby and took their seats of honor. There were 11 residents and one guest honored for their service to our country.

Sherri Arthurhultz of Kindred Hospice welcomed all in attendance and turned the meeting over to White. White began the program by explaining the symbolism of the “Fallen Comrade” Table Jennifer Ressett sat each item mentioned on the table. Following the poem White continued with a very thought provoking and heart warming speech dedicated to the Veterans honoring them for their selfless service and sacrifice during their time spent serving their country.

A poignant part of the ceremony was when White poured layers of red, white and blue sand in a jar while “I’m Proud To Be An American” played in the background. She later presented the jar of sand to Miller’s Activity Director Cindy Flagg.

Ressett then called the name of each Veteran and their branch of the service. She presented each person with a framed certificate, as Leech pinned each Veteran and Arthurhultz gave each one and American flag. The ladies present who had husbands or sons who served received a certificate for their sacrifice as well. The branches of service that were represented during the ceremo