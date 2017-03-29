2017 Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale

FORT WAYNE, IN - Over 50,000 women and girlfriends will converge on the Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 23, to shop for some of the best discounts on Vera Bradley's signature products at Fort Wayne's premiere shopping event, the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale!



The Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale is your opportunity to take advantage of 40-60% off many of your favorite styles and prints of Vera Bradley handbags, luggage, stationary and accessories!



New this year, you can expect to find luxury leather products, plus many of their retired patterns, and more! Separated by styles and patterns, the sale is easily navigated with a handy shopping map - perfect for shopping with your friends. Learn more about the sale here.



To attend the sale, ticketed sessions are available for purchase at four different times on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, or you can register and attend the free sessions on Saturday or Sunday! All sessions, Wednesday through Sunday, will require a registration confirmation. Register online at www.verabradley.com/us/static/annualoutletsale