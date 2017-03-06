Vehicle strikes building after two car accident near Marshall County Courthouse

PLYMOUTH—A two-vehicle collision left one vehicle wrecked into the side of the Jefferson Building on the corner of Walnut and Jefferson Streets in downtown Plymouth near the Marshall County Courthouse.

What appeared to be a head on collision around 3:45 p.m. Monday between a blue Chevrolet pickup and an orange Jeep Wrangler Sport resulted in the pickup leaving the road and coming to rest after hitting the Jefferson Building on the corner of Walnut and Jefferson Streets in Plymouth. the Jeep Wrangler also suffered front end damage where it stopped in the street only yards from the pickup truck.

First responders including the Plymouth Fire and Police Departments arrived on the scene shortly after the call came in. Further information including injuries or damage costs is yet unknown. Traffic has slowed in the area while investigation and cleanup commence, though the streets remain open for the time being.

Stay with The Pilot News as more details become available.