USAC Sprints in Plymouth Friday
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Plymouth, IN
Friday night, the Playground of Power Plymouth Speedway will host the United States Auto Club sprints for the very first time, and some big names will be taking to the track.
“We're excited,” said USAC director Levi Jones. “Friday's weather looks good and we're looking forward to bringing our premier sprint cars to a great track.”
Read more about what drivers will be racing Friday night at the season opener in Thursday’s Pilot News.
Category: