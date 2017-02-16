UPDATED Kiss a Critter FFA 'Winner'

Kicking off National FFA Week, the Plymouth High School FFA Club held a "Kiss a Critter" fundraiser this week, culminating in the winning teacher kissing a goat, owned by senior Macy Warren (left). The lucky teacher, Curtis Nordmann, garnered the most money collected and was designated to kiss Gus the goat. Nordmann wasn’t as excited as Gus was about the kiss, as pictured here.

Donations were more than $575, with math teacher Nordmann raising $242.09; followed by math teacher Lindsay Moore with nearly $200 and band director Bryan Ames pulling in almost $100. Other teachers in the running for the event were David Hatcher, John Barron and Suzette Read.