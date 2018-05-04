Update on Marshall County road repairs

Marshall County Highway Supervisor Jason Peters sent out a notice advising that calcium is being applied to reclaimed roads.

He said, "Due to the rain through out the county, we have moved around to apply in areas that did not receive as much rain."

Peters went on to add, "Some of the reclaimed roads may be soft due to the rain. Highway crew are adding material to some of these road, regrading and rolling."

The calcium is applied to these reclaimed roads to help with dust and to add strength to the sub base. A final surface will be applied to these roads after they have been allowed to harden up and a prime coat has been applied.