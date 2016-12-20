Unemployment remains unchanged in the county
Unemployment remains unchanged in the county, down from a year ago.
Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the November county employment report for November 2016 recently.
Marshall County unemployment numbers remain unchanged from Oct. to Nov. at 3.3%. The unemployment percent is down from 3.9% at this time last year. The total Labor force number, 24,302, continues to make gains in returning to the Nov. 2015 level of 24,354.
Marshall county ranks 79th of the 92 counties in Indiana and remains below the state unemployment level of 3.9%.
The continued low unemployment has had some upward pressure on private sector wages for Marshall County. The current average is $36,264 which has increased 5.5% since 2013.
Other area counties unemployment rates vary from 5.1% in LaPorte and 4.7% in Stark counties to 3.4% in Kosciusko and Elkhart with 3.3%.
