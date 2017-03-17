Two vehicle accident leaves one severely injured

Friday morning at 8:37 a.m. Jewel Stone, 65 of Plymouth, was traveling westbound in a black Jeep Liberty on S.R. 17 preparing to turn north onto Sheryl Ct. Christin Belcher, 29 of Knox, was traveling eastbound in a tan Chevy Cavalier on S.R. 17 in the same area. As Belcher crested the hill, She began to lose control and travel into the westbound lane of S.R. 17, striking Stone. Both vehicles sustained severe impact. Stone was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and Belcher was transported by Plymouth EMS to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for more severe injuries after being extricated from her vehicle.

The Marshall County Sheriff Department was assisted by Plymouth Fire and EMS and the Indiana State Police.