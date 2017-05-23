Two taken to hospital following collision

PLYMOUTH — Two drivers were taken to area hospitals following a collision between a pickup truck and a dump truck at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Lilac Road earlier today.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Department officials said the pickup was southbound on Lilac when it failed to yield the right-of-way to the westbound dump truck at about noon.

The pickup driver was taken to St. Joseph Health System Plymouth Medical Center while the dump truck driver is believed to have been flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, MCSD officials said.

The extent of the drivers’ injuries wasn’t immediately known and their names have not been released.