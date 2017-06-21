Two popular events happening downtown Saturday

Bright Colors, beautifully intricate designs, and charmingly vintage decor will adorn the sidewalks of downtown Plymouth on Saturday.

The event, called “Art In The Streets” was commissioned by the Heartland Artists Gallery and is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Michigan Street, with the main road blocked from Laporte to Garro Streets. Jayne Jacobson, the president of Heartland Artists, was proud to mention that this year marks the event’s 4th annual celebration. “The previous two years we’ve been rained out,” Jacobson said, “so we’re hoping for a dry weekend.”

Great music, quality beer, and the feeling of summer will set the tone for atmosphere Saturday from 4p.m. to 9p.m. at the second annual Summer Sippin Craft Brew Fest in River Park Square in Plymouth, Indiana.

The event is spearheaded and commissioned by the Freedom Park Committee in an effort to raise the funds necessary for the further development of Freedom Park, a 30,000 square foot play area dedicated to providing both disabled children and able children with a safe and secure space in which they can develop their problem solving abilities and social skills.