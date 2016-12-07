Two-car accident throws vehicle onto bank steps
By:
David M. Palmer
Wednesday, December 7, 2016
Plymouth, IN
A two car accident on Michigan Street in downtown Plymouth resulted in one vehicle being thrown from the road, coming to rest on the front steps of First Source Bank.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser struck a silver Volvo S60 which was leaving a parking space in front of the bank on Michigan Street. The Chrysler struck the Volvo, spinning the Volvo onto the concrete steps in front of the bank, where the Volvo came to rest against the step's guardrail.
According to first responders from the Plymouth Fire Department, no injuries resulted from the accident. Southbound traffic was slowed along Michigan Street as first responders investigated the crash site and cleanup commenced.
Category: