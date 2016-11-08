Skip to main content
Trump wins Indiana and Kentucky, Clinton wins Vermont
US employers add solid 161K jobs; wages up by most since '09
Cubs win World Series, end 108 year wait
Trump wins Indiana and Kentucky, Clinton wins Vermont
Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Plymouth, IN
AP has declared Indiana and Kentucky for Trump. Clinton wins Vermont.
Hot Topics
