Trump Wins Florida
Trump wins Ohio
Trump wins Montana
Trump Wins Florida
Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 8, 2016
Plymouth, IN
With 49.2% of the overall vote, Florida's 29 electoral votes go to Donald Trump.
Hot Topics
