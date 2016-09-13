Truck turnover on 31

A dump truck being used for road construction on US 31 tipped over this morning, roughly one mile south of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

According to workers who were on the scene at the time of the incident, the Jet truck was side-dumping fill dirt in between the northbound and southbound lanes on US 31 when the truck's load shifted, toppling the truck onto its side.

The driver was in the vehicle at the time of the accident but was not harmed, according to witnesses.

Traffic flow was not affected at the time of the incident, but it is unknown if traffic will be slowed as crews attempt to right-side the vehicle and dump trailer.