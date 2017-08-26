Triton tops LV

In what was a game full of big plays in all three phases of the game, the Triton Trojans prevailed in a big win over conference foe the LaVille Lancers 22-14. Not a lot of offense was to be had by either team, but the offense they did have came in big plays. --- please see the Weekend edition of the Pilot News for this game coverage and more around the county, including: Plymouth vs. Hammond Morton; CMA vs. Tippecanoe Valley; Bremen vs. Riley; and Glenn vs. Marion.