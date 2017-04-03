Triton baseball preview

After a never-ending downhill spiral, Triton baseball looks to first time coach Tyler Hensley to turn the program around.

It appears to be working as Hensley already notices an improvement in the Trojans.

“This year is — actually I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” said Hensley. “It’s back to the basics of baseball. The program’s been down for a little while — that’s why I’ve been stuck coaching — and looking pretty good right now.”

For Triton’s baseball program’s restoration, the Trojans will be heading back to the basics, starting with their batting.

Triton struggled in the 2016 season with a low production rate at the plate. While it presented a dominant pitching lineup on the mound, the lack of runs was ultimately the reason for the Trojans’ lackluster season. Hensley intends to turn that around by focusing a large amount of time on the fundamentals of hitting, hoping to create a more balanced presence in the diamond.

“I think…the biggest thing is producing runs,” said Hensley. “Last year, we were absolutely horrible at hitting… We could have won at least 17 or 18 games with our pitching, but we could just not produce runs. That’s one of our main focuses this year — get back to basics fundamentals of how to hit, and we’ve been focusing a lot on the hitting part of the game.”

Hensley will not be able to turn around Triton’s struggling program alone, though, and will look to senior Zac Pitney and junior Dylan Hensley for leadership.

“Both those two guys, we’re going to have to ride both of their backs,” said Tyler Hensley. “They’re our, I can’t say best players, but more advanced than some of the other kids.

“I think most of the kids look up to them.”

Luckily, for the first time coach, the Trojans start with an experienced roster and a solid lineup on the mound.

Dylan Hensley will return as Triton’s ace, and Pitney and returning senior Nate Flenar will be on reserve for pitching. Also joining the senior pitchers will be returning senior Adam Stevens. Triton will also have six returning juniors and a total of 14 players on the roster.

However, with only 14 boys in the program, Triton won’t be able to put together a Junior Varsity squad, but Tyler Hensley is hopeful for the season and holds high expectations for 2017.

“High expectations,” said Tyler Hensley. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. Last year wasn’t our greatest year; it was actually really down. It could’ve been a lot better.

“I’m looking forward to starting my first season as a baseball coach and looking forward to making the program better here in the long run. I plan on hopefully staying for awhile.”