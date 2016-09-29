Train crashes into New Jersey station; more than 100 injured

A commuter train plowed into the bustling Hoboken rail station during the morning rush hour Thursday, injuring more than 100 people, some of them critically, in a tangle of broken concrete, twisted metal and dangling cables, authorities said.

Witnesses reported seeing one woman trapped under concrete and many people bleeding after the arriving New Jersey Transit train crashed through a barrier at the end of the track. The train came to a halt in a covered area between the station's indoor waiting area and the platform, collapsing a section of the metal shed roof.

Nancy Bido, a passenger on the train, told WNBC-TV in New York that the train didn't slow as it pulled into the station. "It just never stopped. It was going really fast, and the terminal was basically the brake for the train," she said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators.