Today's news

Gender identity lesson in health class subject of discussion on social media
PLYMOUTH — A controversial topic presented in a health class at Lincoln Junior High in Plymouth has drawn much attention on social media sites.
The lesson presented in a video, accompanied by a worksheet that students were instructed to complete while viewing the video, covered topics of sexual orientation, gender expression, and gender identity.
Future uncertain for Bruno’s Pizza
PLYMOUTH — Behind the counter at Bruno’s Pizza in downtown Plymouth, husband-and-wife owners Tim and Lisa Winans turn out what amount to one-off, custom pizzas each day under the Bruno’s name, tailoring the pizzas they make to the customers ordering them. But, due to a health issue on Tim Winans’ part, the Winans will likely have to switch off the ovens and shut the doors, possibly for good.
Starke County murder suspects pre-trial proceedings
KNOX—The pre-trial proceedings for Augusta Hadden and Edward Blackburn in the shooting death of Knox resident, Cord Colgrove, were held Tuesday at the Starke County Justice Center.
