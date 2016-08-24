Throwback Thursday
Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Plymouth, IN
Does anyone have information about this photograph? What is the occasion? Are there any local people pictured?
To share information about this photo, call 574-936-2306 or email Karinrettinger@mchistoricalsociety.org and refer to the code: 18447.
The Pilot News encourages our readers to send in their own Throwback Thursday photos for publication in future editions. Sending your photos electronically to news@thepilotnews.com is preferred.
Category: