Three-vehicle accident slows traffic on 31, one flown from scene

A three-vehicle collision on US 31 slowed traffic on Thursday, sending at least one person to the hospital.

Between 2 and 3 p.m. the Marshall County Sheriff's Department along with fire and rescue units responded to a three-vehicle collision on US 31 near the intersection of US 31 and 9A road. Reports from first responders indicated that a car, semi truck and van were involved in the collision, and the occupant of the car was flown by MedFlight helicopter to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

The accident resulted in the involved car being thrown into the front lawn of Plymouth Baptist Church along US 31, tumbling over the church's wire fence and coming to rest roughly 50 feet from the church building.

Traffic in the southbound lane of US 31 was reduced to one lane as emergency workers responded to the accident. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area while investigation and cleanup are under way.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the incident was handed over to the Indiana State Police for investigation.