Third quarter run dooms Dragons at Winter Classic

FRANCESVILLE — Argos had a rough night after losing one of its top players in the first round of the Winter Classic at West Central. With Jonah Osborn benched with a chip fracture, Argos fell 61-41 against the Winamac Warriors in the championship match Friday night.

“Well last night, (Jonah Osborn) sprained his ankle,” said Argos head coach Gordon Mosson, “and we found out he has a little chip fracture on his ankle…That hurts. It obviously affects our depth. We were talking as coaches at the end (about) what Jonah provides for us is just a little orneriness. He plays ornery…He doesn’t give us high scoring or flashy play, but he just gives us grit.”

After a close first half, the Dragons led the championship 24-20, but the Warriors were far from surrendering. After what had to be an inspiring half time speech, WInamac bulled over Argos with no fear.

With Vincent Stone sinking his fifth free throw of the night, Argos looked like they might recover from the six-point run Winamac had just put up, but the Warriors quickly revealed the Dragon’s two points would not amount to much in the third quarter.

Winamac turned around and went on a 20-0 run over the struggling Dragon offense. Taking under 10 shots in the whole quarter, Argos could do nothing to catch up to the dominating Warriors. Finally, with just under 30 seconds in the third, Stone drew another foul, sinking Argos’s four points in the third.

“Winamac is very loaded with athletes,” said Mosson, “and they got some steals and easy buckets. Then, they kind of got on a roll. We didn’t meet the challenge. When we got some shots, we missed them…We just didn’t have an answer for them.”

While Argos recorded its second loss of the season, the coaches noted it to be a mile-marker for the team. After a grueling third quarter, the Dragons picked up their pace, accomplishing a 6-0 run. They went 9 for 10 from the free throw line and put up 18 points, their most in a single quarter, outscoring the Warriors by 3.

Despite a rough night for the Dragons, Stone stood out with a solid performance from the line. While the Warriors succeeded in slowing him down from the field, the star guard went 12 for 12 from the stripe for most of his 16 points. He also led the team with seven rebounds and the sole steal.

“You don’t necessarily play for tonight,” said Mosson. “I got a lot of young kids out there that are playing varsity for the first time, and we are trying to get them better regardless of the score…We were wanted to cut the lead to maybe 10 you know at the halfway point. It didn’t happen. I was happy that we didn’t quit. We competed through the 32 minutes which will hopefully benefit us down the road.”

•WINAMAC 61, ARGOS 41

At Francesville

W: 11 9 26 15 — 61

A: 9 15 4 18 — 41

WINAMAC(61): Jack DeGroot 20, Caleb Smith 11, Harley Pugh 10, Calvin Larkin 10, Sam Griffeth 3, Brody Brumm 3, Koby Johnson 2, Austin Brandt 2, Will Larkin 1, Harley Pugh 0, Thorn Loehmer 0 Totals: 24 11-22 61.

ARGOS(46): Vincent Stone 16, Drew Bollenbacher 15, Sam Manikowski 6, Owen Nifong 5, Lukas Van Der Weele 4, Kyle Fishburn 0, Ian Kindig 0, Braden Thompson 0, Mikey Crum 0 Totals: 11 25-28 46.

3-Pointers: Winamac 2 (Brumm 1, C Larkin 1), Argos 0; Rebounds: Winamac 28 (Smith 9), Argos (Stone 7); Steals: Winamac 8 (L Pugh 3), Argos 1 (Stone); Turnovers: Winamac 14, Argos 23; Fouls (fouled out): Winamac 20 (Brumm), Argos 13 (None)

Records: Winamac 6-2, Argos 6-2