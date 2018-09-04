Temps don’t cramp cravings at Blueberry Festival

Despite temperatures in the upper 80s and humidity making it feel like it was in the mid-90s, many of the food vendors at the 52nd annual Blueberry Festival said business was brisk Saturday afternoon into evening.

“It’s been pretty busy,” Chantel Poisel, of Argos, said as she worked the Culver Young Farmers ice cream stand. “This is one of the slower moments we’ve had.”

While the Culver Young Farmers ice cream stand might not be an accurate gauge of business during warm weather – one would be surprised if ice cream sales didn’t spike during high heat – St. Michael Catholic Church’s blueberry muffin stand is a better barometer.

Church member Norma Rodriguez, of Plymouth, and a gaggle of young people endured the swelter to make the treats. She said business was good despite the high temps.

“Awesome,” Rodriguez said. “Actually, we’ve been getting a lot of return customers who say they come back year after year.”

Read more about this -- and see more photos -- in Tuesday's edition of the Pilot News.