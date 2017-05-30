Takuma Sato wins 101st Indy 500

Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 Sunday in his eighth attempt. This was his first year driving for Andretti Autosport after driving for A.J. Foyt previously.

Sato is the first Japanese winner of the race. He spent seven years driving in Formula One.

Sato's win is the fifth for Andretti Autosport. Sato passed Helio Castroneves, who finished second, on lap 195. Ed Jones a rookie finished third driving for Dale Coyne Racing.