Takuma Sato wins 101st Indy 500

Takuma Sato celebrates in Victory circle after winning the 101 running of the Indy 500. Sato lead the 500 twice, passing Helio Castroneves on lap 195 to win the 500. Sato previous best finish was 12th twice.Still wearing the winners wreath Sato lets out a scream after kissing the bricks with his crew and team owner Micheal Andretti.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Indianapolis, IN

Takuma Sato won the Indianapolis 500 Sunday in his eighth attempt. This was his first year driving for Andretti Autosport after driving for A.J. Foyt previously.
Sato is the first Japanese winner of the race. He spent seven years driving in Formula One.
Sato's win is the fifth for Andretti Autosport. Sato passed Helio Castroneves, who finished second, on lap 195. Ed Jones a rookie finished third driving for Dale Coyne Racing.

