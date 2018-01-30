Super Blue Blood Moon visible tonight/early tomorrow morning

Don’t worry, this is not what Creedence Clearwater Revival would define a “Bad Moon Rising.” Mainly because it’s best viewed as it descends from the night’s sky. The Super Blue Blood Moon will be crossing the skies Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but if you want to see the event at it’s best, make sure you set your alarm clocks and rise from bed early as the moon falls past the horizon. For those that are not versed in what makes this event a celestial trifecta, this article will explain the three main parts that make up the term Super Blue Blood Moon.

First off, a supermoon is a full moon or a new moon that coincides with the closest distance that the Moon reaches to Earth in its orbit. This results in the Moon gaining a larger than usual size that we can see from Earth. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) estimate that the Moon will be almost 14 percent brighter than usual.

Have you ever wondered where the ice cream flavor Blue Moon got it’s name? Maybe you’ve heard the phrase “once in a blue moon” but you’ve never thought about where it came from. It comes from having a second full moon in a calendar month. The first full moon was on New Year’s Day. According to NASA’s website, the super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse.

While the Moon is in Earth’s shadow, it will take on a reddish color, also known as a blood moon.

So know that you know why it’s called a Super Blue Blood Moon, when and where can you see it? Gordon Johnston, program executive and lunar blogger at NASA Headquarters in Washington explains that for those in the Central time zone, viewing will be better since the action begins when the Moon is higher in the western sky.

According to the article on NASA’s website, at 4:51 a.m. CST the penumbra — or lighter part of Earth’s shadow — will touch the Moon.By about 6:15 a.m. CST the Earth’s reddish shadow will be clearly noticeable on the Moon. The eclipse will be harder to see in the lightening pre-dawn sky, and the Moon will set after 7 a.m. as the Sun rises.

“So if you live in Kansas City or Chicago, your best viewing will be from about 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.,” said Johnston. “Again, you’ll have more success if you can go to a high place with a clear view to the West.”

If you miss Wednesday’s lunar eclipse, don’t worry. There will be another opportunity next year on Jan. 21, 2019 which will be visible throughout the United States. Although it will be a supermoon, it will not be a blue moon. This year’s lunar event really is “once in a blue moon.”

For the full article on the Super Blue Blood Moon, visit NASA’s website at www.nasa.gov.