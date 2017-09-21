Stones get pied up for charity

Argos brothers Joe and Andy Stone were the recipients of pies in their faces Thursday night at halftime of the Argos vs. Culver boys soccer game.

The whip cream pies, courtesy of Logansport Martin's Super Market, were thrown, pushed, slapped and smeared on the brothers after students gave donations to have the honor.

Proceeds from Thursday — and Friday night's teacher pie in the face event at the girls varsity "pink" game — will go to Marshall County's Ounce of Prevention.

See more photos in Friday (Sept. 22) Pilot News.