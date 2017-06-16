Staying Strong with Rose

Picture of Andrew Jacobs, Tina Jacobs and Rachel Jacobs with Rose Szalay after surgery at Riley’s
Friday, June 16, 2017
Plymouth, IN

Rose Szalay is a Plymouth High School student that is recovering from a surgery she had at Riley’s Children’s Hospital that removed a large tumor from her pancreas. Rose was in the hospital for one month. Her mother, Joanne, a single-mom is on leave from work to be with Rose. A friend of the family took a drawing made for Rose, by friend, Andrew Jacobs, and put it onto a t-shirt that is being sold for $20 with proceeds going to the family. Andrew and Rachel are wearing the shirts in the picture. Any one wishing to get a shirt to help this family in need may contact Christy Sheward at 317-985-5926.

