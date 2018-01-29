The Standard opens Thursday

BOURBON — Do you have a sweet tooth for antiques? If so, you might be interested to learn that a local couple will be opening up an antique/ice cream parlor at the beginning of the month. The Standard is set to soft open on Feb. 1 with the Grand Opening Ceremony to open on Feb. 3.

“My husband, Jeff, had always talked of wanting an ice cream parlor. He recently semi-retired and was wanting a project to keep him busy. I told him that we should open the ice cream parlor he always wanted,” said Jayne Fuller.

Due to the popularity of the recent Food Truck Friday events held in the town, the Fullers believed this would be good timing. The antique side of things came from their mutual love for antiques and the history surrounding them.

“So we thought it would be a great combination,” said Jayne.

The hours of the store will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hours will be extended during the warmer months. According to Jayne, the name of the business, The Standard, was an inspiration from her father.

“My father, Keith Faulkner, started the Standard Oil station in Bourbon at the age of 18. He was so young the Standard Oil Company required his dad to co-sign for him. He had refinished a Standard Oil Pump, and we still had it,” she said. “We thought what better way to honor his memory and work ethic than to call our new venture The Standard.”

The oil pump can be seen when you enter the front door . There will be 13 booths for antique vendors to sell their wares, but due to the support from the community, Jayne states there are only three still open.

The ice cream parlor will carry 16 flavors of Hershey’s Ice Cream.

“We will have all the wonderful treats that go with ice cream,” said Jayne.

In addition to ice cream, there will be a soup of the day, and a sandwich. Homemade by Cindy will supply cupcakes, pies, and cookies. Candy will also be sold.

“Who doesn’t remember a brown bag with candy treats,” said Jayne.

For more information about The Standard, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thestandard574/.