Stan Klotz wins Republican nomination

MARSHALL COUNTY - Stan Klotz won the Republican nomination for the County Commissioner District 1 seat during the primary election Tuesday, May 8. Klotz will be running against Democrat Richard L. (Rich) Erickson II in the general election this fall. Klotz gratefully shared, “This was a team effort. I want to thank everyone who has supported me. Better roads ahead is not just a campaign slogan but a way of life.”

Klotz received 46.92% of the votes with a total 2080 votes in his favor. Kurt West Garner received 34.36% of the votes with a total of 1523 votes. David W. Hostetler came in third with 18.72% of the votes with a total of 830 votes in his favor.

Mandy Campbell won the Republican nomination for the County Council District 2 seat with 54.65% of the votes and a total of 705 total votes against Bill Githens. Campbell will be running against Martin J. Oosterbaan (Democrat) in the general election.

Jack W. Roose won the Republican nomination for the County Council District 3 seat with 55.80% of the votes with a total of 630 votes against Ralph E. Booker. At this time there is no one running on the Democratic ticket for the County Council District 3 seat against Roose for the general election.

Marlene Morrison Mahler won the Republican nomination for the Union Township Trustee seat with 59.90% of the votes with a total of 248 votes against Bruce A. Snyder. At this time there is no one running on the Democratic ticket for the Union Township Trustee seat against Mahler for the general election.

Janet Howard won the Republican nomination for County Recorder with 48.71% of the votes with a total of 2078 votes in her favor. At this time there is no Democratic candidate running against her in the general election this fall.

Amy Lyn Knapp (Republican) will run against Jim Smart (Democrat) in the general election for the Center Township Trustee seat.

Bruce Knapp (Republican) will run against Nathan Crawford (Democrat) in the general election for the Center Township Board seat.

Suzanne R. Umbaugh (Republican) and George Null (Republican) won the two seats open on the Argos Town Council. At this time there are no members of the Democratic Party running against them for the general election in the fall.

Angie Rupchock-Schafer (Democrat) won 60% of the votes against Scott Wilhelm (Democrat) for the Precinct Committeeman Center 4 seat. Rupchock-Schafer received a total of 54 votes.

James M. Greer (Democrat) won 71.43% of the votes against Brandon Rich (Democrat) for the Precinct Committeeman Center 5 seat. Greer received a total of 30 votes.