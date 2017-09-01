St. Joe Co. jail inmate’s death being investigated

The Friday death of a St. Joseph County Jail inmate is being investigated.

The inmate’s name has not been released pending notification of his family.

According to a press release issued by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department:

On Sept. 1, 2017, an inmate was discovered unconscious in his cell during dinner service around 4:15 p.m. The inmate was housed alone. Correctional officers called for in-house medical staff, opened the cell door, and began CPR. Once in-house medical staff arrived, they continued CPR until South Bend fire personnel arrived and attempted to administer life-saving measures. Ultimately, the actions of the correctional officers and medical professionals were unsuccessful; they were unable to revive the inmate and he was pronounced deceased by South Bend fire medics. The inmate was last observed by correctional officers and a nurse around 3:50 p.m. during a routine medical pass in the jail.

Consistent with existing protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was called to handle the investigation into this matter as they are asked to handle all in-custody jail deaths on behalf of the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Jail staff compiled all videos, audio, and documentation as part of the MHU investigation. Because MHU is handling the investigation, any future inquiries or updates should be directed to the Metro Homicide Unit or the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.