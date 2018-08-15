SR 106 near Bremen to be closed

State Road 106 near Bremen will be closed beginning Wednesday through early October, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced earlier this week.

The bridge project over Bunch Ditch is about a quarter-mile east of U.S. 6, INDOT said in a news release.

According to INDOT, detours must be on state-maintained roads only.

Westbound drivers will be directed northward on State Road 331 and then west on U.S. 6 toward the closure, according to INDOT.

Eastbound drivers will be directed east on U.S. 6 and then south on S.R. 331 to S.R. 106, INDOT said.

According to INDOT:

“Drivers in northwest Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts at any time via the district’s social media channels: www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest or Twitter @INDOTNorthwest. Or visit http://www.trafficwise.in.gov for INDOT’s TrafficWise Traveler Information Service.

“Next Level Roads is Governor Eric J. Holcomb’s initiative to elevate Indiana’s economic competitiveness and quality of life for all Hoosiers through investment in transportation infrastructure, the press release continues.

“This sustainable, data-driven plan dedicates more than $30 billion over the next 20 years to improving the conditions of existing roads and bridges – both state and local, finishing major projects, and building for the future.

“Next Level Roads is enhancing Indiana’s position as a leader in freight and logistics and empowering cities, towns and counties to build communities that attract jobs and talent. Learn more about Next Level Roads at in.gov/indot, the release states.

According to a news release from INDOT, “the agency builds and maintains more than 28,000 lane miles of highway and 5,600 bridges, and provides oversight for 117 public aviation facilities and more than 4,000 miles of active rail lines.

“Indiana ranked as the number one state in the U.S. for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2016 “Top States for Business” ranking, according to INDOT.